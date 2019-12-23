Noise Pollution: Police Arrest Shina Peller, Shut Down His Popular ‘Quilox’ Nightclub

The Lagos State Government has shut down popular night club, Quilox, which belongs to a House of Representatives member, Shina Peller.

The Special Adviser to the governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (@LasepaInfo) has sealed popular Club Quilox, Victoria Island over Noise Pollution and Traffic Congestion. #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/Mt3uDQt2hb — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) December 23, 2019

Peller who owns popular Lagos nightclub, Quilox was allegedly “at Maroko Poice Station to bail some of Club Quilox’s customers who had allegedly parked on the road during a show at the club”.

A statement released by his Press Secretary, Mr Kola Popoola explained that Peller informed the concerned Lagos traffic authorities about Quilox’s annual 36hours non-stop show that holds at the club to avoid unnecessary traffic gridlock.

The statement further went on to allege that upon the club owner’s arrival at the Moroko police station, the police started harassing him with his phones seized.

The real reason behind Peller’s arrest is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

More to come…

