#OccupyLekki: SERAP Demands Release Of Arrested Protesters, Threatens Legal Action

Civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, on Saturday, called for the release of all protesters arrested at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

SERAP also said it will pursue legal actions if the arrested protesters are not immediately and unconditionally released.

“We urge Nigerian authorities and the Nigeria Police Force to immediately and unconditionally release #EndSARS protesters detained simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. Authorities should also cease harassing people peacefully exercising their human rights.

“The United Nations and concerned governments should press the Nigerian authorities to end the crackdown on peaceful protesters, and unconditionally release those arbitrarily detained.

“We’ll pursue appropriate legal actions if the #EndSARS protesters arbitrarily arrested simply for peacefully exercising their human rights are not immediately and unconditionally released. Peaceful assembly is a fundamental right,” it said in a string of tweets.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate, had decided to hand over the tollgate back to its operators, Lekki Concession Company.

But the #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters kicked against the move, insisting that justice must be served to the victims of the Lekki toll gate shooting of October 20, 2020.

