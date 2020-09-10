Oshiomhole, Wife of Edo Deputy Gov Bicker Over Alleged Threat to Life

Wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Maryann Shaibu, has petition the state Commissioner of Police over an alleged threat to life by the immediate-past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole

While reacting, Oshiomole described the petition as nothing but a futile attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians from the trending video of Mrs. Shaibu threatening to flog women old enough to be her mother if they dare exercise their fundamental human rights to attend any event other than the one she organises.

In the petition dated September 8, 2020, by her counsel, Idemudia Ilueminosen and Co, titled: ‘Threat to Life’, Mrs. Shaibu said Oshiomhole had threatened to deal with her after casting aspersions on her at a rally in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The petition alleged that Oshiomhole at the rally sent several warnings that she (Mrs. Shaibu) should stay clear of campaigning for her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on which platform her husband is running with Governor Godwin Obaseki for the September 19 governorship poll.

According the petition, “We are further informed by our client that the said Oshiomole did not only threaten to deal with her, but he has also declared that he has sent some thugs to monitor her movements in Etsako West area with a view to carrying out the threat of ‘dealing with her’.

“Consequent upon this, our client, for fear of being hurt or harm by Oshiomole and the assigned thugs, has not been able to continue with her campaign anymore.

“It is on this note that we passionately appeal to you on behalf of our client to use your good office to investigate this incident.

“Investigation is also necessary with a view to bringing the said Oshiomole and his cohorts to book in order to avert any unpleasant and unforeseen harm coming to our client especially as the state gubernatorial election is close, precisely on September 19, 2020.

“This is moreso that the lives of our client and her family (by this threat) are at stake and the situation may degenerate into a full blown crisis if nothing urgent is done.

“We count on your good self to expedite actions on this grave concern to nip in the bud whatever may be the nefarious plan and intent of Oshiomole and his cohorts as life has no duplicate.”

Speaking through his media aide, Mr. Victor Oshioke, Oshiomhole said he is focused on marketing the governorship candidate of the APC, and cannot, under any circumstances, be distracted by the “buzzing of baby mosquitoes like Mrs. Shaibu.”

According to him, “The allegation is baseless and an attempt to drag Oshiomhole’s name to the mud.

“This petition is nothing but a futile attempt to divert the attention of Nigerians from the trending video of Maryann threatening to flog women old enough to be her mother if they dare exercise their fundamental human rights to attend any event other than the one she organises.”

