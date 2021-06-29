AG PRESIDENT OSINBAJO PRESIDES OVER NEC MEETING

Osinbajo Blames Corruption for Poor Contract Negotiations in Nigeria

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday blamed corruption and lack of transparency, among other factors, for poor contract negotiations in Nigeria.

The Vice President made the comment while addressing a two-day capacity building workshop for negotiators.

The workshop, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja, seeks to help Nigeria improve its terms of engagement with the rest of the world as part of efforts to stem illicit financial flows.

Vice-President Osinbajo cited the P&ID case and the Strategic Alliance Contract case where Nigeria is at risk of losing billions of dollars due to poor and shrewd negotiations of the contracts.

He called for proper negotiation by Nigeria in the ongoing discussion on climate change which he says should put into consideration Nigeria’s peculiar economic situation and needs of the citizens.

____

