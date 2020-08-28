PDP Condemns DSS’ Clampdown on Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the arrest of one Aminu Adamu, apparently in place of his cousin, Austin Okai by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The party demanded immediate and unconditional release of the victim. This is contained in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

The party said it received information that certain operatives of the service, in a Gestapo style, on Thursday, invaded the residence of Mr. Austin Okai, the Kogi State-born political activist and member of the PDP, in a bid to arrest him.

“Our party was further informed that Adamu was picked by the DSS in place of his cousin, Okai, who they have been allegedly hounding for unexplained reasons.

“Our party vehemently condemns this resort to the use of state apparatus of power to hound, harass, intimidate, illegally arrest and detain innocent citizens in direct violation of their constitutionally guaranteed rights to personal liberty and freedom of expression.

“We hope that this clampdown is not a reaction to Okai’s outspokenness and revelation on the alleged activities of the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, on the awaited Supreme Court judgment on the Kogi state governorship election,” it said.

The PDP noted that such actions on innocent Nigerians is totally a direct assault on our democratic order and hereby demands the unconditional release of Adamu.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.