Rape Scandal: IGP Orders Probe of Policemen Who Arrested D’banj’s Accuser

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the probe of police officers who arrested Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’banj of rape.

The IGP gave the order in a letter dated June 25, 2020 with reference number CZ:7050/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol. 132/978 signed on his behalf by his Principal Staff Officer, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.

The letter is titled, ‘Re: Petition Against Inspector Abraham, Supol Ugowe and the Entire Police Officers Team at Ikeja, Lagos Division of the Inspector General of Police’

The letter, which was addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, read in part, “I forward forthwith copy of a letter dated June 18, 2020 with its attachment received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above subject.

“I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you deal.”

The IGP’s letter comes in the wake of a petition written by Seyitan’s lawyer, Ojoge, Omileye and Partners amid pressure from civil society voices calling on Police authorities to probe the rogue police officers who carried out the arrest and detention of Seyitan.

#TheSundayReport | More than 18,000 sign petition urging @UN to drop @iamdbanj as Peace Ambassador over rape allegation Watch full report on YouTube: https://t.co/ydfCYydXcl pic.twitter.com/PbIvrA0Nfi — Vyral Africa (@VyralAfrica) June 21, 2020

In the petition, it was alleged that policemen attached to the Intelligence Response Team arrested Seyitan on the directive of D’banj and detained her for over 24 hours.

It was said that she was denied access to her lawyers, her phone was seized and she faced psychological torture in the hands of the policemen.