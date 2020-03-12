Tinubu’s Political Empire Intact, Says Obasa

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has said the political empire of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos remains intact and strong.

He spoke yesterday following development in the Assembly earlier in the week, which has resulted in speculations in many quarters that there is a crisis within the APC family in Lagos State.

One of the speculations as reported is that of friction between Obasa and Bayo Osinowo, a former member of the Assembly and a power broker and senator representing Lagos East in the National Assembly, which is said to be responsible for the action taken against the four lawmakers involved, who were said to have been ‘punished’ because of their loyalty to Osinowo, instead of Obasa.

The Speaker said instilling discipline among lawmakers does not equate with friction in any form between him and members of the party.

He said Asiwaju Tinubu has gone through a lot of building the APC in Lagos and Nigeria, adding that nobody in his right senses would do anything to be a clog in the wheel of the party’s progress.

“Tinubu remains everything to the continued success of the party he built from the scratch and nurtured up to this moment.

“It is unarguable that his resilience, love for democracy, passion to see his foot-soldiers grow and belief in discipline cannot be measured,” Obasa said.

He said APC in Lagos remained united, noting that what happened in the House involving the removal of two principal officers and the suspension of two others was a measure to ensure that the legislature remained strengthened and its sanctity maintained.

_____

