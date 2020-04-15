Valentine Ozigbo Donates N20 Million COVID-19 Relief Materials to Vulnerable Citizens

Nigerian Business Mogul and Philanthropist, Valentine Ozigbo has donated relief, health, and educations materials worth over N20 million in Anambra State as part of his intervention to provide support to the vulnerable affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with his foundation, the Chineto Ozigbo Foundation, the respected business leader has distributed thousands of bags of rice, thousands of free bottles of hand sanitisers, face masks, and educational materials in over 60 communities in his home state.

In a video statement published on his official Instagram and Twitter handles on Wednesday, April 15, 20 20, Mr. Ozigbo called for the display of “an uncommon generosity” during this uncertain time by the well-meaning in the country.

“These dark #COVID days call for uncommon generosity especially, towards the most vulnerable among us from Nigeria,” he wrote.

In the new 2-minute video, Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Plc, articulated three things that governments and individuals leading the social interventions during the coronavirus pandemic need to prioritise.

“The three things, I believe, we should prioritise during the #COVID-19 lockdown are food and water, security, and power,” he said in the video.

“Through my foundation @chinetoozigbofoundation, I have made interventions worth more than N20 million providing thousands of bags of rice, thousands of hand sanitizers, face masks, and education materials,” he wrote on social media.

“Through these programmes and our participation in other COVID-19 intervention projects, we have are touching lives of over 100,000 people in my home state of Anambra.

“I call on the well-meaning in Anambra and across Nigeria to be more generous and help those who need help at this difficult time,” he said.

