You Have Two Months To Surrender Your Arms, Zamfara Governor Warns Bandits

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has issued a two-month ultimatum to all bandits in the state to either repent and surrender their weapons or face serious consequences from the security personnel.

He gave the deadline on Tuesday evening during a state-wide broadcast at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

The governor decried that the activities of informants were becoming worrisome and asked residents engaging in such acts to have a rethink.

He warned that the state government would squarely face any bandit that refused to surrender within the stipulated time.

Governor Matawalle stated that the Federal Government would soon deploy additional 6,000 soldiers to help the state government fight the recalcitrant bandits.

He was hopeful that this would go a long way in addressing the recent increase in the rate of insecurity in the state.

