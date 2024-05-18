10 interesting titbits from the North East Governors summit – By Emmanuel Bello

1. The governors were united in purpose like never before. The outward symbol of that bond was the uniform attire they resplendently wore. It is by far the most poignant outing in its 10 years history.

2. The choice of Bauchi as a venue was also symbolic as this was the historical cultural and political headquarters of the North East region. Meeting there carried all the weight of this historical import.

3. The region has enthroned the spirit of joint effort in tackling crises. This is a combined push needed to deal with nagging challenges. Going at it together is a robust strategy for concerted advocacy

4. The Kefas/Fintiri collaboration: The event also brought out the budding political union between the duo in more flashy ways. The governors of Adamawa and Taraba states are gradually emerging as a political power house within the block.

5. Taraba state also shone at the event with Commissioner of Energy, Naomi Agbu, clearly displaying her dominance in power matters. Agbu had earlier in a press statement chided the federal government over its attitude towards the outage crisis.

6. The black out situation in the region dominated the event. Its implications for the already charged security profile of the region were center stage. For a region that has given the world the Boko Haram pandemic, the light problem came in very clear focus.

7. Doubling down on their calls, the regional Governors were very tough on their calls for the federal government to take the light issues seriously. Although Commissioner Agbu was diplomatic in her choice of words, during her interview, the governors were clearly acerbic in their choice of words. They accuse the federal government of nonchalance.

8. Trade and investment in the region were also a major thrust of the event. A day before the governors meeting stakeholders in trade, they brainstormed on how to open up the zone for investors.

9. But still, on the disturbing issue of power, the governor adroitly said they would be monitoring the 27 May deadline of the restoration of power.

10. The governors also rightly advised the FG to find other routes of connecting the region to the national grid and find permanent solutions to the crisis of energy. On their own, too, the governors planned on leveraging on the abundant solar energy in the area to power the states.

____

