2023 Elections: Abaribe Beats Ikpeazu, Retains Abia South Senatorial Seat

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has defeated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in the race for the Abia South Senatorial District seat.

Abaribe who ran on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), beat the governor who belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker was declared winner in Aba on Tuesday, by the returning officer for the election Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi.

Abaribe polled a total of 49,693 votes to defeat his closest rivals and the candidate of the Labour Party Mr Chinedu Onyeizu, who got 43,903 votes while Ikpeazu of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 28,422 votes.

