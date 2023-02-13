Connect with us

2023: INEC Sues For Peace, Pledges Credible Polls

Published

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in EKiti State has admonished politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections, Leadership reports.

The resident electoral commissioner of INEC in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami who stated this urged the political actors in the state to let peace reign, saying the commission is committed to conducting free, fair and credible polls.

He also disclosed that the number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collected have increased from the earlier 754,886 to 789,318 in the state.

Prof. Salami spoke in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, at the INEC Stakeholders meeting and signing of peace accord towards the 2023 general elections by parties at the weekend.

No fewer than nine political parties including NNPP, APC, PDP among others were represented by their state chairmen, secretaries and candidates contesting on the platform of the parties to sign the peace pact.

The INEC boss said, “There is the need for the politicians to allow peace to reign and not make the election a do or die affair. We are impartial arbiters and committed to transparent and credible polls.

“This stakeholders meeting is unique because the chairmen and secretaries of political parties here present are to sign peace accord.’’

