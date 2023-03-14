Connect with us

2023 Presidential Election Marred By Manipulation Of Results – Falana

Published

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said that the 2023 presidential election was marred by result manipulations.

Falana stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Other factors, according to the lawyer, that marred the elections included insecurity, late arrival of materials, violence and thuggary.

Recall INEC has declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential election, but the two other leading political parties in the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), have since rejected the results.

Falana said, “The presidential and National Assembly elections were marred by insecurity in many places, late arrival of materials, violence and thuggary and manipulation of the results.

“INEC has admitted that there were logistic and technological challenges. Nobody is saying that the election was perfectly conducted. There are challenges.

“INEC should go back to the drawing table and fine-tune its strategy. They said they painstakingly made plans to conduct elections, but the implementation had some challenges. To me, this is an admission on the part of INEC.”

