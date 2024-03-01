2024 World Civil Defence Day: Over 50 CSOs celebrate NSCDC in Abuja

As Nigeria join other 60-member nations of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) to celebrate the 2024 World Civil Defence day, a civil society organization STAND UP NIGERIA in collaboration with fifty other civil society organizations have applauded the Nigerian Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their continued efforts in ensuring that Nigerian remain peaceful.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the national coordinator STAND UP NIGERIA, comrade Sunday Attah said the Corps’ dogged fight against criminal elements such as vandals, economic saboteurs and oil thieves via the application of advanced technologies is yielding unprecedented results, noting that Nigerians are happy with the developments.

Attah said the Corps has raised the bar in its duty of maintaining peace and order, protecting and rescuing the civil population from potential danger across the country.

He said, “NSCDC has shown capacity, commitment and professionalism in the discharge of its duties. The the Corps has also ensured that their personnel give priority to the protection of critical national assets. It is in records that the NSCDC has helped in apprehending rapists, cultists and other criminal elements.

“We are calling on Nigerians home and abroad to support activities of the NSCDC to enable them continue to protect the integrity of the country in terms of security”.

According to him, the NSCDC has over the years shown professionalism in the discharge of their duties in the fight against insurgency, banditry.and other criminal elements across the country and believe that they will further improve the security of life and property in the country.

The civil society organizations also use the medium to congratulate the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi on his third year at the helm of affairs of the Corps.

He said, leadership is about using people and resources to achieve maximum results.

He noted that a leader’s history of successes and failures makes a big difference in his credibility.

“To build trust, a leader must exemplify these qualities: competence, connection and character. People will forgive occasional mistakes based on ability, especially if they can see that you’re still growing as a leader. But they won’t trust someone who has slips in character”.

“Significantly, in the heat of conflict, as a professional, Audi has ensured that the NSCDC has continued to remain apolitical, professional and commendably responsive in the discharge of its constitutional roles”.

“Since Audi’s appointment as Commandant General, the Nigerian Security And Civil Defense Corps has witnessed a lot of reorganization and redeployment in a bid to improve its overall operational responsiveness and professionalism”.

Attah concluded that Audi has substantially proved himself as a CG whose footprints are not only indelible, but have dwarfed the accomplishments of all his predecessors.

