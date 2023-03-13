Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

48,000 Killed By Earthquakes In Turkey, Says President Erdogan

Published

Turkish President Recep Erdogan, on Sunday, said the number of people killed by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey’s SouthEast has reached 48,000, with over 115,000 people injured

“The death toll has reached 48,000 and the number of injured has exceeded 115,000,” Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation from the Samandag district of Hatay province.

It will be recalled that on February 6, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey with an interval of nine hours.

Thousands of underground shocks that followed were felt in 11 Turkish provinces, as well as in the neighbouring countries, of which Syria was the most affected.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Turkey Jails TV Preacher 8,658 Years

An Istanbul court, on Wednesday, sentenced a Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called “kittens” to 8,658 years in prison...

November 16, 2022

News

Buhari Assures Turkey of Support Against Terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday assured Turkey of the continued support of Nigeria in the global war against terrorism, Daily Trust reports. He condemned the...

November 14, 2022

News

Covid-19: Turkey to Send Africa 15 Million Vaccine Doses – Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will be sending 15 million doses of vaccine to Africa as the continent races to fight the...

December 18, 2021

News

Boko Haram Still Active, Preying on Soft Targets – Buhari

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Boko Haram terrorist group, though fragmented by internal strife and significantly weakened by Nigeria’s defense forces,...

December 18, 2021

Copyright ©