Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buhari Assures Turkey of Support Against Terrorism

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday assured Turkey of the continued support of Nigeria in the global war against terrorism, Daily Trust reports.

He condemned the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others at a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Türkiye.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the attack as “despicable and cowardly”.

He assured Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan that “the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

2023: Vote Whomever You Like, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians should vote whomever they like from whichever political party during the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reports. He said...

3 days ago

News

U.S. Elections: Buhari Congratulates Eight Nigerian Winners

The President Muhammadu Buhari , on Wednesday, congratulated eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory during the midterm elections in the United States. In a statement...

5 days ago

News

Ararume Sues Buhari for ‘Unlawful Removal’ as NNPC Chair

Former chairman, Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Ifeanyi Ararume, has slammed a N100 billion suit on the President Muhammadu Buhari at a...

5 days ago

News

PANDEF Urges Buhari Not to Cancel Amnesty Programme, Seeks Reforms

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to cancel the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). The group made the call...

6 days ago

Copyright ©