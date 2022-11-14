Buhari Assures Turkey of Support Against Terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday assured Turkey of the continued support of Nigeria in the global war against terrorism, Daily Trust reports.

He condemned the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others at a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Türkiye.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, described the attack as “despicable and cowardly”.

He assured Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan that “the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

