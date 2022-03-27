IMG-20220327-WA0006

Abdullahi Adamu Emerges APC National Chairman

Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has been declared National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Punch reports.

Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State made this known at Eagles Square, Abuja, venue of the APC national convention, after an aye-and-nay vote.

Earlier, the party had released its unity list which named the lawmaker as its National Chairman.

The the National Working Committee is as follows:

1. Abdullahi Adamu – National Chairman

2. Abubakar Kyari – Deputy National Chairman (North)

3. Ema Enaukwu – Deputy National Chairman (South)

4. Otunba Iyiola Omisore – National Secretary

5. Festus Fuanter – Deputy National Secretary

6. Muhazu Bawa Rijau – National Vice Chairman (North Central)

7. Mustapha Salihu – National Vice Chairman (North East)

8. Salihu Lukman – National Vice Chairman (North West)

9. Ijeoma Arodiogwu – National Vice Chairman (South East)

10. Victor Giadom – National Vice Chairman (South South)

11. D.I Kekemeke – National Vice Chairman (South West)

12. Ahmed El-Marzuk – National Legal Adviser

13. Uguru Matthew Ofoke – National Treasurer

14. Bashir Usman Gumel – National Financial Secretary

15. Suleiman M Argungun – National Organising Secretary

____

NewsNigeriaPictures
All Progressives Congress(APC)Nasarawa StateSenator Abdullahi Adamu

