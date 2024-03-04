African Alliance Restates Commitment To Effective Partnership With Customers

African Alliance Insurance has expressed commitment to exceeding expectations of its stakeholders, particularly in this period of hard times.

The company, a stalwart with over 62 years of expertise in the life assurance sector, is presently charting a course to making live more meaningful and worth living for both the customers and shareholders.

The new direction, an outcome of recent retreat and strategic evaluation of both the local and global happenings that have the potentials to reduce life expectancy, is expected to usher in intentional actions and policy options that will illuminate the lives of its stakeholders.

In a resounding affirmation and demonstration of Commitment to this course, Managing Director Joyce Ojemudia, in a chart with select Journalists last week in Lagos declared “African Alliance remains committed to swiftly and professionally settling all valid claims, ensuring enduring happiness and satisfaction for our valued customers.”

Going into memory lane, Ojemudia said the company had performed the feat before and cannot afford to relent, adding that the present economic and social realities call for efficiency based on cutting edge technology.

Specifically, she said, for instance, from 2019 to 2023, African Alliance exemplified this commitment by disbursing an impressive sum of over 40 billion Naira between 2019 and 2023.

The breakdown showed that this substantial payment spanned diverse business units, from individual life, comprising Esusu, Takaful and Annuity totalling about N9 billion in 1019 alone.

Also, in 2020, about N7 billion, 2021,N7.7 billion disbursements were made to reserving customers.

Similarly, the managing director went further, N9.4 billion and N7 billion claims were promptly paid to the delight of stakeholders.

According to her, the examplary and worthy performance is being carried into 2024, with African Alliance proactively paying out over 1.1 billion Naira in claims within the initial 58 days of the year.

Ojemudia expressed the determination of the board, Management and staff of the company to sustaining the positive trajectory, underscoring the ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at propelling African Alliance to the forefront of the life assurance business in Nigeria.

These initiatives, and based on the critical core values of the company, will,according to her, secure a larger market share while upholding the utmost standards of integrity and placing customer satisfaction at the forefront.

“African Alliance continues to be a beacon of reliability and dedication in the life assurance landscape, promising not just financial security but a journey filled with contentment and assurance for all stakeholders,” Ojemudia said.

