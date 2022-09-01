Connect with us

Airstrikes ‘Kill 49’ Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroy Camps in Sambisa

Published

Not fewer than 49 Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed when a Super Tucano warplane bombed three terrorists hideout in Sambisa forest in Borno State during multiple raids, Daily Trust reports.

The air bombardment was conducted by the Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, on August 30 and 31, at the terrorists’ camps of Gargash, Minna and Gazuwa, in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, the air bombardment targeted a moving truck of the terrorists in Gargash, killing all its occupants on August 30.

He noted that the combat aircraft took another turn attacking targets at another location given as Minna, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts leading to the neutralization of several Boko Haram fighters while others escaped with bullet wounds.

On August 31, another airstrike was conducted in Gazuwa after intelligence surveillance revealed large presence of the fighters who were engaging in some sort of transactions.

“The ATF, therefore, detailed its fighter jets to attack the two location, killing scores of the terrorists and destroying their equipment, some of which were seen engulfed in flames,” Makama said.
Sources said that about 29 terrorists were nutrialised in Gazuwa, one truck with four fighters killed in Gargash, while 16 others fighters met their Waterloo in Minna.

The top intelligence sources noted that the air force operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its offensives against the terrorists in the North-East.

Recall that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, haf charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational Commanders to ‘show no mercy’ and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country.

