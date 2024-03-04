ALHAJA LATEEFAT GBAJABIAMILA AT 94: TRIBUTE TO A REMARKABLE LIFE – By Philip Agbese

In a world where greatness is often measured by humanitarian impact, power, and wealth, some individuals redefine the meaning of success. Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila is one such extraordinary individual, whose life has been a testament to the power of selflessness, dedication, and service to others. As she marked her 94th birthday on March 2, 2024, it is only fitting to pay tribute to this remarkable woman who has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of Nigerians.

Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila’s journey began in Lagos, Nigeria, where she was born into a humble family. From an early age, she displayed a remarkable sense of compassion and a deep desire to make a difference in the lives of those around her. This innate sense of empathy would shape her path and lead her to become a beacon of hope for countless individuals.

As a young woman, Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila embarked on a journey of self-discovery, seeking knowledge and wisdom to better serve her community. She pursued her education with unwavering determination, recognizing that education was the key to unlocking doors of opportunity for herself and others. Her thirst for knowledge led her to become a teacher, where she dedicated herself to shaping the minds of future generations.

But Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila’s impact extended far beyond the classroom. She identified the pressing needs of her community and felt a deep responsibility to address them. With a heart full of compassion and a spirit of resilience, she ventured into the world of politics, becoming the first elected female local government chairperson in Lagos State. This historic achievement not only shattered glass ceilings but also paved the way for countless women to follow in her footsteps. As a trailblazer, she inspired a generation of female politicians, proving that gender should never be a barrier to pursuing public service and making a positive impact on society.

Throughout her political career, Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila championed causes that were close to her heart. She fought tirelessly for the rights of women, through mentorship programs, economic empowerment initiatives, and advocacy for gender equality. She has championed the cause of women by empowering them to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. She understood that when women are allowed to thrive, entire communities flourish. She gave them voices when they were voiceless. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and equality earned her the respect and admiration of her constituents and colleagues alike.

But Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila’s legacy extends beyond her political achievements. She is a philanthropist at heart, always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her unwavering dedication to serving humanity has touched the lives of countless Nigerians. From providing financial assistance to underprivileged families, supporting educational initiatives, and establishing healthcare facilities, she has made a significant impact in improving the lives of the less fortunate. Her generosity knows no bounds, as she has devoted her life to uplifting the less fortunate and providing them with the tools they need to succeed. From building schools and hospitals to providing scholarships and vocational training. Her philanthropic endeavors have not only transformed communities but also inspired others to emulate her selfless acts of kindness.

In addition to her philanthropic endeavors, Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila is a woman of deep faith. Her spirituality has been the guiding force in her life, providing her with strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Her strong faith has been the driving force behind her accomplishments and her commitment to serving humanity. Her exemplary character, integrity, and moral compass have made her a role model for generations, inspiring others to embrace spirituality and live a life rooted in faith and service. She has been a pillar of support for her family, instilling in them the values of love, compassion, and integrity.

Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila is an accomplished politician and a doting philanthropist, whose life has been characterized by unwavering dedication to God Almighty, selfless charity, and unparalleled service to Nigerians from all walks of life. We honour her significant contributions and celebrate her as a leading light among the great women who have shaped Nigeria’s history.

As we celebrate Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila’s 94th birthday, let us reflect on the profound impact she has had on our nation and the world. Her life is a testament to the power of selflessness, dedication, and service to others. She has shown us that true greatness lies not in the accumulation of wealth and power, but in the ability to touch the lives of others and make a positive difference in the world.

Let us honour Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila’s remarkable life by emulating her spirit of compassion, resilience, and service. Let us strive to make a difference in the lives of those around us, just as she has done. Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila’s legacy will forever be etched in the annals of Nigerian history, and her impact on society will continue to be felt for generations to come. May her legacy continue to inspire generations to come, and may she be blessed with many more years of health, happiness, and fulfillment.

Solemnly, it will always echo in the realm of time, where moments unfold, where beacons of strength are created, and stories untold, there exists Alhaja Lateefat, a name that resounds, a woman of substance, whose legacy abounds forever in the sand of time. Her heart overflowed with compassion and mirth. A philanthropist at heart, a giver so pure, till the extent her generosity knew no bounds, and of that we are sure. Through countless acts of kindness, she touched many lives, providing hope and solace, where despair often thrives. From the orphaned child to the destitute soul, she extended a helping hand, making them whole. Her political journey is a path less traveled. With determination and courage, she unraveled, because, in the corridors of power, she has strongly made her mark.

On this special occasion, we honour and celebrate her as a true icon, a living legend, a woman of merit, a guiding light, and a source of inspiration for all Nigerians. Happy 94th birthday, Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila! You are a true inspiration and a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose and impact. We celebrate your life, your triumphs, and your joys, and pray that your legacy forever employs.

Agbese is the Deputy Spokesperson, 10th House of Representatives writing from Abuja.

