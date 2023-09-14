Amb. Ibrahim Waiya Still in Charge of KCSF – BOT

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of Kano Civil Society Forum (KCSF)has denied the purported report making the round from some so called “Concerned Members” announcing the removal of Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya .

In a press statement signed by Alh. Hamisu Isa Sharifai Secretary Board of Trustees, Kano Civil Society Forum,For: Board of Trustees said the attention of the forum has been drawn to a press release reportedly issued by some three individuals who call themselves “Concerned Members” of the KCSF.

He said the BOT wishes to inform all members of the Forum and the general public that in the KCSF Constitution there is no such recognized body as ‘Concerned Members’ that can exercise the powers of the Congress (which consists of over one hundred organizations) or the BOT.

Part of the statement reads;

“On the issue of the on-coming Excos election, as you all know the BOT set up a committee 3 weeks ago on arrangements for the elections, which will take place shortly. This is in accordance with the timetable for the reinvigoration of Kano Civil Society Forum that the Congress adopted. The timetable has included a revalidation of membership exercise which has just been concluded.”

“Under the circumstances the BOT directs that the management team of the KCSF under the leadership of Ibrahim Waiya, should continue to do so, and the constituted Electoral Committee should go on with the arrangements for the elections.”

“We call on all members who are truly concerned with the progress of the Forum to stand together as a united body, so that the elections can hold in strict compliance with the KCSF Constitution. Let us all remain resolute in pursuing the ideals of justice, good democratic practice and societal progress that brought us together”.

