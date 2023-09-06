Amidst Tribunal Judgement: President Tinubu Travels To India For G-20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived New Delhi, India, for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

The President arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday after departing Abuja for the summit in India on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The President’s trip took place hours to a warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

While away, the the Presidential Election Petition Court will also deliver judgments in the petitions by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) as well as their presidential candidates challenging the victory of Tinubu, the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll.

At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria’s perspective on the theme, ‘One Earth-One Family-One Future’ with focus on global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet.

“While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership.

“Once consultations are concluded, the government will decide whether or not to apply to join as appropriate. The participation of President Tinubu at the G-20 Summit in India is, in part, in furtherance of this objective,” his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in an earlier statement.

The President travelled to India alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani; and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

____

