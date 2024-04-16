APC Vanguard condemns purported sacking of Ganduje as attempted civilian coup

A political interest group in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the purported sacking of the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Umar Ganduje.

The group under the umbrella of APC National Vanguard described the sacking as a political coup orchestrated by desperate individuals outside the party who are envious, and felt threatened by Ganduje’s rising profile.

The Convener, Toke Makinde and Secretary, Alabi Kolawole said that the attempt to sack Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC is a direct assault on the democratic principles and what the party stands for.

The group said: “We understand that such calls and attempt to illegally sack the chairman can only be contemplated by anti-democratic forces and those who seek the fall of the APC party.

“It is most unfortunate that they are hiding behind the façade of being democrats when in reality they abhor the very tenets of democracy, which is why they are keen on using crude tactics to cause disarray, and unsettlement within our prestigious party.

“We warn those outside the APC party who desperately want to rejoin the party to do so in the most honorable and civilized manner. Resorting to devilish, demonic, and dubious means to achieve their goals is not only unacceptable but also undermines the principles of democracy and fair play.

“It Is a clear violation of our party’s constitution and an affront to the democratic principles upon which our great nation is built. We stand firmly behind Alhaji Ganduje and affirm our unwavering support for his leadership.

“His dedication, integrity, and commitment to the ideals of the APC have been instrumental in our party’s success and growth. His Excellency, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, has been an exemplary leader within the All Progressives Congress.

“Under his leadership, the party has made significant strides in advancing its agenda, promoting good governance, and delivering on its promises to the Nigerian people. His rising profile is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and commitment to the party’s ideals.”

The group called on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to call his dogs to order. It said: For those that have hired themselves out as mercenaries to threaten Nigeria’s democracy and causing strife within our noble party, you should be ready to face the sword of justice soonest.

“The governor needs to understand that oppression of the weak is the bane of Justice and Democracy in any country. We implore him to step down if he has nothing in his head other than witch-hunting, and playing divisive politics in Kano State.

“He should hand over government to a competent hands if he’s not ready to embrace following due process of justice, other than using rascality, impersonation, and manipulative tactics to fight opposition.

“We call on all members of the APC, at all levels, to rally together in support of Alhaji Umar Ganduje and to condemn this act of political sabotage.

“Our unity and solidarity are paramount in these challenging times. It is only by standing together, hand in hand, that we can overcome any attempts to divide and weaken us.

“In conclusion, we reiterate our condemnation of the purported sack of His Excellency, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the APC. We expose the legal loophole in the alleged suspension, highlighting the fact that those who addressed the press conference are not card-carrying members of our party.

“Which in regards of this revelation makes the purported suspension null and void, and would have no any effect on the National Chairman.

“We further express our happiness at the good news that, the Ward and Local Government Executives having identified the persons involved in this unfortunate situation, have already prepared to charge them to court for impersonation and calculated attempt to embarrass and dent the image of the Party and that of the National Chairman.

“We also issue a stern warning to those outside the APC who seek to rejoin the party, urging them to do so in a manner that upholds honor, civility, and the democratic values we hold dear.”

