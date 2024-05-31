Apologise to Kano Citizens, Nigerians Now – Group Tells Gov Abba Yusuf

The Concerned Citizens of Kano State have urged Governor Abba Yusuf to issue an immediate apology for his actions that have led to the ongoing Kano Emirates crisis.

The group said the Governor has not only disrespected the rich cultural heritage of Kano State but has also shown a blatant disregard for the judiciary and the rule of law.

A statement signed by its President, Comrade Mustapha Aliyu, said by unilaterally altering the centuries-old Kano Emirates structure, Governor Yusuf has caused harm to the people of Kano, undermined the state’s cultural identity, and set a dangerous precedent for anarchy in Nigeria.

According to Aliyu, his actions have sown discord, fueled division, and threatened the peace and stability of the state and the entire nation hence he must apologise to Nigerians.

“We the Concerned Citizens of Kano State, are issuing this press statement to express our deep disappointment, shock, and outrage over the recent actions of Governor Abba Yusuf, who has brazenly disregarded the rule of law and disrespected the judiciary by reinstating Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano and dissolving the Kano Emirates, despite a valid court ruling restraining him from doing so,” the statement said.

“This reckless and authoritarian decision has far-reaching implications that threaten the very fabric of our democracy, the stability of our state, and the well-being of our people. By ignoring the court order, Governor Abba Yusuf has:

“Undermined the authority and independence of the judiciary, which is a cornerstone of our democracy. This sets a dangerous precedent, where the executive arm of government can disregard court orders and impose its will on the people.

“Disrespected the rights and dignity of the people of Kano State, who have been subjected to unnecessary tension and division. The people of Kano State have a right to peaceful coexistence, and Governor Abba Yusuf’s actions have denied them that right.

“Created a crisis of confidence in the government, which has lost the trust and confidence of the people. This is a clear indication of a government that is out of touch with the people and is more interested in serving the interests of a select few.

“Damaged the reputation and image of Kano State, both nationally and internationally. The actions of Governor Abba Yusuf have brought shame and disrepute to our state, and we are now seen as a state that disregards the rule of law and disrespects the judiciary.

“Encouraged impunity and lawlessness, which can lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state. When a government disregards the law, it sets a bad example for its citizens, and this can lead to chaos and anarchy.”

The group, therefore, urged Governor Yusuf to take immediate action to address this crisis by issuing a public apology to the people of Kano State and Nigerians at large for his actions, which have brought shame and disrepute to our state.

“He must also respect the court ruling and allow the legal process to run its course,” the statement added. “Take concrete steps to resolve the crisis in a fair, just, and inclusive manner, respecting the rights and dignity of all parties involved. He must ensure the protection of lives and properties, and promote peaceful coexistence among all citizens of Kano State.

“We believe that an apology and a commitment to respect the rule of law will go a long way in healing the wounds and restoring trust and confidence in the government. We call on the people of Kano State and Nigerians at large to remain calm and peaceful and to continue to demand that their government respects the rule of law and upholds the dignity of the people.”