Appeal Court Ruling : Senator Ita Giwa Congratulates Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan

Senator Florence Ita Giwa has congratulated Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan on her recent victory at the court of appeal.

She made this known to newsmen in calabar.

See statement below:

Congratulations To A Strong, Dogged Fighter

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is a classic example of the calibre of woman politician that I have been advocating for over the years.

Her doggedness in the face of intimidating odds has deservedly earned her a seat in the senate. Even though she is not a member of my party, all the same, I salute her political courage.

Her journey reminds me of the overwhelming impediments I encountered when I ran for my first election 3 decades ago. It may surprise many, but to this day, the men I defeated still bear malice and continously throw tantrums at me

However, I must counsel Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that this victory may not be the end of physical, emotional, and verbal violence from recalcitrant male politicians. If anything, this victory is bound to attract more attacks as it would appear that in Nigerian politics, it is a crime to be a beautiful, articulate, and principled woman.

I therefore urge her to remain courageous and steadfast over the course of her blossoming political career.

While we are excited over her victory as one of us, it is certainly not yet uhuru for women in politics. The number of women in elected offices is still embarrassingly abysmal.

Natasha’s epic battle with powerful men in her state is sadly one out of so many political intimidations most women in politics battle with unprincipled male politicians for political space.

In the cause of my political career, I have had to confront and fight back amoral male politicians who have continually tried to intimidate me politically.

As I congratulate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan , I wish to challenge other women in politics to be inspired by her doggedness. We must push on until we form a critical mass within the Nigerian political space.

Sen.(Princess) Florence Ita-Giwa OON

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.