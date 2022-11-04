Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hold Yahaya Bello Responsible for Owo Massacre, Kuje Prison Break – Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Published

A former governorship candidate in Kogi State, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of being responsible for the Owo Church massacre and the Kuje Prison break.

Natasha alleged the Governor went around different prisons in the country releasing hardened criminals, especially those of them from Ebira.

She claimed one of such prisoners is known as Safiyu, who she alleged the governor deployed to carry out the Kuje Prison break and Owo massacre.

Appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday, Akpoti, who is the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Kogi Central, said, “I was in California because I left a day after my primary election and I only returned to Nigeria on the 20th of August.

“And at the time of these attacks [Kuje prison Owo], Safiyu was with Yahaya Bello. He was in the Government House every day.

“He was living in the house of the Chief of Staff. So if anybody should be held responsible for the Owo massacre and Kuje Prison break it should be Yahaya Bello that should have questions to answer in conjunction with the chief of staff himself because they released him from prison for God knows what.

“I even got to know that Chaffeu was on death row. I happened to know he was a hardened criminal on death row but Bello freed him just before the 2019 election. Why he was freed and the nature of his freedom is left for Yahaya Bello to explain.

“On how a governor could release a prisoner in a federal prison, Akpoti said, “That’s one thing with Yahaya Bello. He knows how to get the ills done using the network.

“I’m actually surprised at how he could have such powers. He has also gone around the prisons in the country releasing hardened Ebira prisoners. People from our own tribe.

“This is why we have such a high rate of criminality in Nigeria. I got to know that a few months ago, the governor called on Safyu again to carry out a series of attacks,” she alleged

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

OP-Unedited

Op-Ed | Dangote-gate: X-raying Yahaya Bello’s Anti-corruption Stand – By Okanga Agila

These are interesting times. The Kogi State government had questioned the legality of the 100% takeover of Obajana Cement Company by Dangote Industries Limited....

October 24, 2022

News

Kogi Receives First Allocation as Oil-producing State

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has announced that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, Kogi, a north central state is officially...

October 21, 2022

News

FG Orders Immediate Reopening of Dangote Cement Factory in Kogi

The National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, be reopened immediately, Daily...

October 14, 2022

News

Provide Proof of Obajana Ownership, Kogi Replies Dangote

The Kogi State Government has warned the Dangote Group against venting its frustration on the state government in the ongoing Obajana Cement ownership tussle....

October 11, 2022

Copyright ©