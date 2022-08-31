ASUU Strike: Resign Now, Atiku Supporters Group Tells Education, Labour Ministers

A group under the auspices of the National Alliance for Atiku and Okowa for the 2023 presidential election has told the Ministers of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and his Labour and Productivity counterpart, Chris Ngige, to resign from office over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the past six months.

The group faulted the All Progressive Congress (APC) led federal government for its lame duck approach towards resolving the protracted ASUU strike.

The National Coordinator of the group Hon. Inalegwu Adaje, in a statement issued described as, “lackadaisical, and hypocritical the approach of the APC led Government in tackling the over 6-month industrial action thereby subjecting parents and students to untold hardships”.

“We are calling for the immediate resignation of the minister of education Mallam Adamu Adamu, and his labour and productivity counterparts, Chris Ngige whose acts and conducts since the beginning of the action rather than solving the matter have actually succeeded in exacerbating the dispute to the chagrin of Nigerians.

“We are also calling on Nigerian students as the Leaders of tomorrow to rise up to the challenge and vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as he has the clear roadmap and pedigree to bring out the Nigerian educational system from its current precarious situation because Nigerians have suffered for so long under this regime,” the statement said.

