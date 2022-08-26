Connect with us

Atiku Dines With Wike in London

Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dined with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in London on Thursday, Daily Trust reports.

Wike, who had earlier met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), received Atiku alongside Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Governors Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo),  and Samuel Ortom (Benue) were with Wike when he hosted the August visitor.

The London meeting held hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo alongside the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, met with the Rivers governor in London.

The meetings were said to be aimed at wooing Wike to work with them for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP presidential candidate and Governor Wike have been at loggerheads since the presidential primaries of the Party when the former Vice president defeated the governor, but the crisis escalated after Atiku nominated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate instead of Governor Wike.

Below are pictures of the London meeting:

 

