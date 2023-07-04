Bamidele, Umahi, And Ndume Are Elected As Senate Executives

The leaders of the tenth Senate majority caucus have been named by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Opeyemi Bamidele, a legislator from Ekiti Central, was chosen to lead the Senate.

Deputy Majority Leader Dave Umahi of Ebonyi South, Chief Whip Ali Ndume of Borno South, and Deputy Whip Lola Ashiru of Kwara South were also named by the Senate President.

According to Akpabio, the Senate’s All Progressives Congress caucus has emerged with a leadership that would serve as the starting point for all other chamber business.

“I’m pleased to announce that Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Leader, will serve as the Majority Leader.

Sen. Lola Ashiru (APC-Kwara) will serve as the Deputy Chief Whip, Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyi) will serve as the Deputy Leader with your assent, and Sen. Mohammed Ndume (APC-Borno) will serve as the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate.

The Senate adjourned right away to a private session.

