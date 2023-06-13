Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: Senator Akpabio Elected As Senate President

Published

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has been elected as the president for the 10th Senate.

Mr Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his contender, Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, who secured 46 votes.

The voting, which started around 8:45 a.m. at the floor of the Senate was coordinated by the Clerk of the Senate.

Mr Akpabio was immediately sworn-in after he was announced winner of the election.

Mr Akpabio will be the 9th president of the Senate since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

A Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, also emerged as the deputy senate president.

Mr Jibrin was elected unopposed.

He was nominated for the position by Dave Umahi and seconded by Sani Mustapha from Kwara State.

More Details soon..

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

National Assembly Investigates Alleged N40 Billion Fraud in NDDC

The National Assembly yesterday passed a resolution to investigate an allegation of N40 billion fraud against the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger...

May 6, 2020

News

Akpabio Leads Buhari’s Presidential Committee

President Buhari has appointed a former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Support Committee. The Akwa Ibom...

December 28, 2018

News

Resign Now Group Tells Saraki

The Akwa Ibom State Corpers Forum (AKSCF) FCT Chapter has expressed its gross dissatisfaction at the uncultured, despicable unparliamentary of the Senate president, Senator...

October 20, 2018

News

Akpabio to Saraki: Senate Leadership Must Change

The calm that reigned in the Senate since its return from recess last week was shattered yesterday. Senator Godswill Akpabio called for the reconstitution...

October 18, 2018

Copyright ©