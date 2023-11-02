Senate Swears In Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan As First Female Kogi Senator

The Senate, on Thursday, sworn in Senator-elect for Kogi Central Senatorial District, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as a member of the 10th Senate.

This followed her presentation with Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), becomes the first female Senator from Kogi State.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, upheld Akpoti-Uduaghan as the duly elected candidate in the Kogi Central Senatorial Election held earlier in February.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

In September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had nullified the victory of Ohere as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

The court further declared Akpoti-Uduaghan as the actual winner of the February senatorial poll.

Though Ohere had headed to the appellate court to seek redress but the court further upheld Akpoti-Uduaghan as the winner of the poll.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.