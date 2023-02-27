Connect with us

Benue Governor Ortom Loses Senatorial Bid to APC’s Zam

Published

Benue Governor Samuel Ortom has lost the Benue North West senatorial contest to All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Chief Titus Zam, The Nation reports

Zam polled 143,151 votes to defeat Ortom with 106,882 votes. The Labour Party candidate Mark Gbilah who polled 51,950 votes.

Zam, who hails from Gwer west Local Government area, chairman of the area and Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He is the political son of Senator George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs.

The APC has cleared 10 of the 11 House of Representatives seats in Benue State.

Those who won are:

1. RT. Hon. Blessing Onu =Otukpo/ Ohimini

2. Hon. David Ogewu =Oju/ Obi

3. Hon. Agbese Philip =Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo

4. Chief Mrs Regina Akume =Gboko/Tarka

5. Arc. Achado Asema =Gwer/Gwer-west

6. Hon. Sekav Iyortyom = Buruku

7. Hon. Terseer Ugbor =Kwande/Ushongo

8. Hon. Prince Solomon Wombo = Katsina -ala/ Ukum, Logo.

9. Hon Dickson Tarkighir = Makurdi /Guma.

10. Hon Engr Sesoo Gboko = Vandeikya/ Konshisha

