Beyond faith, Wukari, Taraba feel impact of Kumuyi crusade – By Emmanuel Bello

He gave his name as Usman and runs his achaba (bike) business across the sprawling Wukari metropolis. He won’t be attending the Deeper Life church crusade happening at the edge of the city, he explained. He said he has been busy moving people to the venue of the crusade. And, with a sly smile, added that he’s making money to pay all his bills. “I’ll love to be listening to all those sermons, but I feel God is using me to take people to the venue,” he said.

Asabe, a food vendor across the street, said business has boomed since the gathering started. “We sell from morning to night and then have to be here very early in the morning,” she said. She added that people need to eat physical food as well as spiritual food for the soul.

Kelvin, a hotel receptionist, said bookings have quadrupled since the event started. It is a hotel owner dream come true, ” he abrasively said, noting that the city was bursting at the seams as far as accommodations were concerned.

And so the crusade has jerked up the corporate life of the town more than anything else. Light has also become more steady with the city enjoying uninterrupted power. Small businesses, water sellers, shops, stores, and the main market have all seen a surge in patronage.

The crusade team did not just stop at preaching the gospel. Its medical outreach has been providing free treatment across the communities.

Around the state, massive movement of people of people from the capital and all over the state to Wukari has also opened up new opportunities for interactions. Yesterday, too, Pastor Kumuyi spent an hour addressing the political and business class in a special session on the imperative of leadership. Lessons from these teachings cut across all faiths as principles taught are the fundamentals of management.

At the campsite, the crusade also brought people of all tribes together. As they all listen attentively, tribal differences have taken a back seat. Tivs and Jukuns are busy doing ushering work as Kutebs and Chambas are involved with church counseling work or singing in the choir. It resembles a utopian society where everyone lived together in peace and unity.

