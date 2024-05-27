Bichi Stakeholders Condemn Onslaught on Emirate By Kano Govt, Applaud Judiciary, Security Agents

The First Class Emirates of Bichi, have applauded the judiciary and security agencies for their steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law amid the ongoing emirship tussle in Kano State.

Recall that the the Kano House of Assembly repealed the law which ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used to dethrone Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano in 2020.

After signing the repealed law, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announced the sack of five emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Kano.

The Bichi Emirate Stakeholders, in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday, said they appreciate the judiciary for their courageous interpretation of the constitution, which has ensured that the principles of democracy and separation of powers are respected in Kano State.

The statement was signed by Malam Bello Salisu, Alhaji Uba Kunchi, Alhahi Sule Mu’azu Kunchi, Malam Muhammad Garba Yusuf, Alhaji Mudassir Ado Kunchi,

Alhaji Tukur Sani Kwa, Malam Kabiru Muhammad, Alhaji Musa Zangon Mata and 31 others.

“The First Class Emirate, of Bichi, wish to express our deepest appreciation to the judiciary and security agencies for their steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law” the statement reads.

“We commend the judiciary for their courageous interpretation of the constitution, which has ensured that the principles of democracy and separation of powers are respected in Kano State. You have indeed demonstrated a strong commitment to justice and the protection of the rights of all citizens, and we are grateful for your service.

“We also appreciate the security agencies for their professionalism and dedication to maintaining peace and order in the state, despite the challenges posed by the recent political developments. Your tireless efforts have ensured that our people can live in peace and security, and we are deeply grateful for your sacrifices.

“We are grateful for the independence and impartiality displayed by the judiciary and security agencies, which has helped to strengthen our democracy and ensure that the rights and dignity of all citizens are protected.

“The people and indeed leaders of the Bichi Emirates have endured the onslaught on their rights to this Emirate, and the actions of the judiciary and security agencies have averted the breakdown of law and order in Bichi Emirates in particular and by extension the other four Emirates.

“There is no gainsaying that all the Emirates have witnessed tremendous progress in infrastructural and socioeconomic development in the last eight years and upon no fault of any of the emirs these unpopular decisions were taken by the State Assembly and the executive arms of the Government of Kano State.”