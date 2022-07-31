Connect with us

Biden Tests Positive Again for COVID-19

Published

US President Joe Biden has tested positive again for Covid-19 after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus.

His physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor disclosed this in a memo shared by the White House.

O’Connor said 79-year-old Biden is experiencing no new symptoms and “continues to feel quite well”.

The doctor said the President will, however, “reinitiate strict isolation procedures”.

Biden, in a tweet, said he was asymptomatic but would isolate “for the safety of everyone around me”.

The President tweeted: “I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”

When he initially tested positive, the 79-year-old United States President, who is fully vaccinated and has received two Covid booster shots, experienced “very mild symptoms.”

A statement from the White House said: “He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

“Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.”

The statement added: “Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel.

The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.”

The rebound is expected to clear out in days.

