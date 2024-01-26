Bishop Feyi Daniel Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Assistant Pastor

Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced the founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry”, in the Lekki area of Lagos, Bishop Feyiropo Daniels to Life Imprisonment for the rape of one of his church members.

Justice Rahman Oshodi also sentenced the bishop to 3 Years Imprisonment for the offence of sexual assault of two members of his church.

The judge held that both sentences are to run concurrently.

His name is also to be registered in the Sexual Offenders Register as maintained by the Lagos State Government.

Last year, on April 17, Bishop Daniels was arraigned by the Lagos state government on two counts bordering on allegedly having sexual intercourse with two of his church members.

He pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecution, the defendant committed the offences in June 2020 within the Ikota Villa Estate in Lekki, Lagos.

The offences contravene Sections 260 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos 2015.

Delivering judgment, today, Justice Oshodi said he believed the testimony of the complainant as well as other witnesses who gave direct evidence which weren’t contradicted at any point during the trial, despite the denials of the defendant.

The court also held that the prosecution had successfully proven all the ingredients of rape under section 260(2) of the criminal laws of Lagos state, 2015.

Justice Oshodi however discharged the defendant of a second count of allegedly raping another church member at his home in 2020.

The court said the prosecution failed to prove the elements of the use of force, fear of harm by the complainant and misrepresentation by the defendant to establish guilt in the offence of rape beyond all reasonable doubt.

The court also ordered the defendant to serve his jail term at the Kirikiri Maximum Facility where he is currently being detained.

In reaching his judgment, the court found that “the cleric used his dominant character and position to sexually violate two members of his church.

“Rape carries a mandatory life imprisonment and sexual assault carries a jail term of three years, which can’t alleviate the harm on your victims.

Last year, the Bishop had been accused of raping his church member at his Lekki residence

He was also accused of having sexual relations with three other women to whom he had given the amount of N100,000 to one for hospital treatment, paid school fees for another and related with the last woman, as a leader in the campus fellowship affiliated with his ministry at Akungba-Akobo in Ondo State.

