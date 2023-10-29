Connect with us

BREAKING: Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland Dies At 95

Published

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, is dead.
The paramount ruler of Ebiraland was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 95.
Palace sources told our correspondent in Lokoja the he died in an Abuja hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailment.
Before ascending the throne, he was a successful businesman who lived most parts of his life in Lagos.
His remains will be buried today in Okene according to the Islamic rites.

Copyright ©