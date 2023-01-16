Query: Kogi Govt Rejects Ohinoyi’s Response Over Illegal Title

The Kogi State government has rejected the response to the query it issued to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, for ascribing a wrong and illegal title of Attah Ebira to himself.

Recall that the foremost traditional ruler was queried by the State Government for allegedly refusing to join other State functionaries to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene when the latter visited on December 29, 2022 to commision legacy projects executed by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The monarch responded days later, accusing the State government of keeping him in the dark about the President’s visit to his domain and as well unfair to him by contents of the query issued to him.

But, a new letter dated Monday, January 16, 2023 by the State government and personally signed by the State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Salami Momodu Ozigi Deedat, addressed to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, faulted and rejected rejected Ohinoyi’s reply to the query for not complying with the appropriate title of his stool as recognized by the Kogi State Chieftaincy Law 2006 and his letter of appointment.

The letter stated that the decision of the monarch to use the title of Atta Ebira and not Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in official communication was at variance with sections 19a, 27(2b), 33 and schedules II and V of Kogi State Chiefs (Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006 and his letter of appointment issued to him with Ref. No. GHLK/KGS/22 dated 2nd June, 1997.

The letter reads: “I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. ETC/CHI/35/VOL.II/33 dated 6th January, 2023 in respect of the above subject matter and to inform you that the said letter under reference which ought to be your response to a letter of query was not conveyed with the appropriate title of your stool as recognized by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law 2006 and your letter of appointment.

“Your personal decision to use the title of Atta Ebira is alien to law and not recognized by Government. Therefore any correspondence with that title is unacceptable for official purpose.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to kindly re-submit your reply to the query with the appropriate title within 48hours to enable further necessary action to be taken. It is expected that Your Royal Majesty will respond accordingly, please.”

