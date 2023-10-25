BREAKING: Supreme Court To Decide Tinubu, Atiku, Obi’s Fate October 26

The Supreme Court has said it was set to deliver its judgement on the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Demicratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of his counterpart in Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They both filed separate appeals at the apex court to challenging the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which dismissed their petitions and affirmed Tinubu’s electoral victory.

Recall that on October 23, 2023, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court Justices, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, reserved judgment after parties in the appeal adopted their briefs of arguments.

Atiku is seeking the nullification of Tinubu’s electoral victory at the apex court for allegedly presenting forged academic certificate to INEC to contest the presidential election.

