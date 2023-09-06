Connect with us

BREAKING: Tribunal Upholds Tinubu’s Election

Published

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has upheld the election of Bola Tinubu as president.

The five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Haruna Tsammani held that the petitions of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labout Party (LP) are devoid of merit.

Details later…

