CBN’s Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad Not Arrested – Family

Contrary to news making the rounds family members of Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, has debunked the alleged arrest and incarceration of the top CBN chief on Saturday by the Department of State Security.

Some media platforms had reported the fabricated news story.

They had on Saturday reported that Ahmad had been allegedly arrested and detained by the Department of State Security.

However, in a phone conversation with a close family member of the deputy governor FSS who did not want to be named, it was confirmed and clarified that the Deputy Governor is safe and sound.

“I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS. She is safe and sound. In these times, it is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only. Mrs Ahmad’s cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process.

“It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging in unfounded rumours or misinformation.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plays a vital role in the nation’s economic stability, and the investigative process must be allowed to run its course.

It should be noted that in light of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), all senior officials of the Central Bank are being interviewed by the DSS and the appointed special investigator.

The deputy governors are not exempt from this exercise and have all been called upon to provide essential information at different points in time.

It is important to emphasize that this is a standard procedure aimed at assisting the ongoing probe.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.