Cross River’s Martha Agba among Nigeria’s Delegation at the 2024 UN CSW68 in the United States

A former Senior Special Assistant to the Cross River State Government on Humanitarian Affairs, Martha Agba was selected among other delegates to represent Nigeria at the just concluded 2024 UN CSW68

Ms. Agba was part of the Nigerian delegation that participated at the conference, which was held at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York.

The 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) is the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment. The event had in attendance leaders and delegates from countries around the world.

Deliberations centred on issues that affect women globally. These includes; The impact of COVID-19 on women’s economic empowerment and employment opportunities, Strategies for achieving gender equality in STEM fields and closing the gender gap in technology, Addressing violence against women in online spaces and the role of social media platforms in prevention and response, Promoting women’s political participation and leadership in decision-making processes, Intersectional approaches to addressing discrimination and inequality faced by marginalized women, including women with disabilities, indigenous women, and LGBTQ+ women, Innovative solutions for promoting gender-responsive education and lifelong learning opportunities for girls and women, Monitoring and evaluation frameworks for tracking progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

Key topics from this year’s event includes; importance of intersectionality, economic empowerment, political participation, ending gender based violence, sustainable development, advancing gender equality, and women’s rights.

Ms. Agba was amongst presenters at the event which held for 2 weeks.

