Crude Oil Theft: CSO Applauds NSCDC Boss For Prioritizing Personnel Training

A civil society organization STAND UP NIGERIA has applauded the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi for prioritizing training of its personnel to achieving success in its constitutional duties especially in protection of national assets.

The group in a statement in Abuja yesterday by it’s National Coordinator, Comrade Sunday Attah said in the wake of concerns against the increasing waves of oil theft, illegal bunkering and the vandalism of critical infrastructure of government, the leadership of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has shown capacity that can salvage the nation’s dwindling economy.

Attah was reacting to recent successes recorded by the Corps marine anti vandal squad following various training programmes of the Corps personnel by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Recall that operatives of the Corps in conjunction with sister security agencies recently arrested a vessel with over 3000 MT of stolen crude oil.

Attah noted that various training programmes of personnel initiated by the CG such as the ones provided by UNODC have been yielding tremendous results leading to visible achievements by the Corps personnel, especially in curbing activity of maritime and pipeline vandals.

He urged for more funding support for the Corps, especially in purchase of more tactical equipment to sustain the current tempo on activities of vandals.

He said, “Nigerians are already seeing the positive results of the various trainings opportunities provided for personnel of the NSCDC by the Commandant General. The activities of economic saboteurs must be brought to an end. And we commend the CG and his team for going all out to protect critical national infrastructural.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.