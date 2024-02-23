CSO Coalition warns Labour against planned protest

A Coalition of civil society groups has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) its threat of nationwide protest to blackmail the government for personal gratification.

The Coalition while addressing journalist on Friday in Abuja issued a 24 hours ultimatum to the NLC to drop their idea of a warning strike, accusing them of sabotage.

Amb.Mahmud Abubakar who spoke on behalf of the Coalition said it is common knowledge that embarking on strike actions has not resolved any problems faced by the Nigerian masses recently, saying the leadership of NLC/TUC should rather organise itself to contribute intellectually to the challenges facing the country rather than been used as proxies to sabotage the system.

He said, “While we are not worried about empty and baseless threats to drag the the strike we are once again concerned these groups the NLC/TUC has always used threats to collect gratifications from Government and betray our people,a situation we are out to arrest this time as members of the TUC and spokespersons of the masses of this country.

“It is common knowledge that embarking on strike actions has not resolved any problems faced by the Nigerian masses recently,the leadership of NLC/TUC should rather organise itself to contribute intellectually to the common challenges we have now rather than been used as proxies to sabotage the system.

“The Coalition of the Nigeria civil society forum therefore wishes to give the NLC/TUC 24 hrs to drop their idea of a warning strike and come to the round table we’re patriotic Nigerians are concerned and are doing everything humanly possible to make sure we curb the hunger,stabilize our currency and secure our people to safe to go about their normal activities with fear.”

Abubakar said the protest would only satisfy the ego of the leadership of the Labour movement and allow and cash out from their sponsors and co- travelers.

He said further, “The Coalition also calls on all citizens to rise up to the occasion as threats such as the one made by NLC/TUC always come with renewed momentum from their sponsors as they continue their desperation to sabotage the system not to work

“We demand the arrest and prosecution of anyone that comes to sabotage the system and make our situation worse.

“In the meantime,we urge Nigerian people to shun political differences and put any kind of sentiment to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR as he stands up to our enemies and follow the legal means to protect our country.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.