DesignYourDestiny | Building Sustainable Future with Life’s Experiences – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

“Life is about experience… You can’t hold on to everything” – Sarah Addison Allen,

Everyday lessons constitute a part of the many beautiful experiences life has to offer. Some of these lessons are the very experiences we either share or imagine. Being alive ensures we encounter one experience after another, and some of these experiences can be in relationship/marriage, academia, business, spiritual, politics or personal. As one journeys through life, they must surely experience the intricacies. Life on its own is an experience. These experiences are invariably drawn from lessons.

It is the experience of life that gives us stories and memories which can either be sweet or sour. However, most people are afraid, and don’t dare to experience life. They fear to take risks. They fail to understand that the fear of taking risk is risk itself. The advantage of taking risks is that it can open a new layer of opportunity for you. When it comes to risk taking, one must be intentional and strategic.

In preparing for risk as well, one must prepare for the best and expect the unexpected. That helps to maintain a mentally stable disposition whichever way the situation goes.

It should be noted that every experience in life is for a purpose. Your task is to figure it out. One of the greatest relationship advice my late mother gave me while growing up was to take the good part in anyone I meet, and leave the bad one. This is because every mistake in life comes with an associated value just like in a relationship, and value is meant to be appreciated. So, as you journey through life, never stop learning because life is filled with lessons.

If anyone says they don’t have any experience, they are simply saying, they haven’t really lived. It is instructive to note that how one lives his life says a lot about who they are. Our life can be summed up with the experiences we have had. Just like the more the risk, the more the opportunities, the more experience, the more the wisdom and understanding.

The experiences of life are numerous. I will be sharing some practical life principles, which if diligently applied, will spring up a definite change.

One of the greatest lessons life has taught the human race is that a good reputation is better than money. It is the experience that is carried all through life. It’s sad to note that some people place money above building sustainable relationships. These poor minds always see someone who gives them money as a good person. Money is good, no doubt, but it won’t solve all life’s problems.

Life will not always be fair. It is not programmed to be fair. So, just like rain falls on every roof, good and bad things happen to good and bad people. Never take life personally. Accept things you cannot change, and believe that the universe is not against you, rather it’s working for your success.

Regardless of how life has treated you, it is imperative to have mentors or trusted advisors, who have been through situations or have more insight to life. They help to balance life when it gets tough.

The most important experience life can teach one is how to value their family. Prioritizing your immediate and extended family is critical to your success. It is instructive to note that you can choose your friends, but you can’t select your family.

It is also understandable that family can sometimes be a burden and some friends can bond more than family, but when you compare and contrast, family remains the ultimate. This is because towards the end of life, the only person who can be at your bedside are your immediate family members. Moral: You can’t be too busy for your friends and family.

To enjoy the experience of life, you must have a good mindset. Your attitude towards life is very critical. Your perception and understanding of life go a long to showcase how far you can go in life. The thoughts you programme in your mind can either attract or chase away opportunities.

This is because you might not always get what you want. But you will always get what you deserve. Therefore, it is important to keep an open mind to life.

Finally, the most important aspect of life experience is centered on human relationships. Therefore, value relationships. Build and nurture relationships. Endeavor to be at peace with all men, if possible. Connections, contacts, and relationships will become increasingly important for you to effectively get things accomplished, and grow.

Relationships are currency if properly harnessed and nurtured. Life is summed up with the relationship you keep. The good and bad aspects of life are centered on relationships.

In conclusion, use your experiences and lessons of life to build a sustainable future because your pain can metamorphose into your gain. Don’t let your pain go to waste, turn it into your treasure.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer Design Your Destiny and Unleash Your Destiny. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

