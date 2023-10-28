DesignYourDestiny | Celebrate Greatness – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Every man loves to be admired, appreciated, loved, respected, and made to feel important. In our contemporary society, everyone likes to be celebrated, and it is worthy of note that celebration comes with greatness.

Greatness comes in different ways, one can be celebrated for their academic performance, political achievement, spiritual excellence, personal and professional accomplishments, among other feats. It is important to note that all these accomplishments are because of the work the individual must have done.

There are many ways to attract and celebrate greatness. The first is by celebrating greatness. Isn’t it true that you can’t attract what you dislike? When you love greatness, and the people who have been celebrated, the blessings of greatness will locate and follow you, but when you dislike greatness, it will be hard for greatness to follow you. So, it’s always good to celebrate people who have attained greatness. According to Fola Aina, “You attract greatness by celebrating greatness”.

However, some people don’t understand what greatness really means. Greatness has different meanings and interpretations. According to Anne Frank “Human greatness does not lie in wealth or power, but in character and goodness”. Greatness doesn’t only mean people who the world has celebrated. One’s father might be a role model because he’s more relevant than the great names the world knows. Also, according to Dorothy Height, “Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes, but by the opposition he or she has overcome to reach his goals”.

It is sad to note that many people are jealous of those who have attained greatness. This envy might be as a result of being insecure or because they can’t attain greatness.

Greatness is not peculiar to a certain set of people, everybody is born to be great, it’s just that they haven’t done the work as required. I strongly believe that everyone has the potential for greatness because we don’t have dull brains; only brains undeveloped.

The potential for greatness lives within each of us. In the search for greatness, never underestimate the power of dreams, and the influence of the human spirit. When you feel it, work on it. It might appear unattainable, but with the right self-determination, one is capable of unleashing his/her potential. According to the famous Les Brown, for one to be great “you must remain focused on your journey to greatness.

Also, according to Williams Shakespeare, Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. It is pertinent to note that whether you are born great, achieved greatness or have greatness thrust upon you, you must work to sustain it. For instance, if you are gifted or talented in a particular field, and you don’t work to develop it, it will fade away. In school and in business, it’s not about taking the first position, but maintaining the first position.

In attainment of greatness, you must surround yourself with dreamers, believers, thinkers, and those who see greatness in you. It should be noted that greatness is not a destination, rather it is a marathon journey.

Most legends the world celebrates today are simply because they have done great work. It should be noted that greatness doesn’t come easy, it has family, friends, enemies, detractors, criticisms etc. All these play a role because no one succeeds on their own. One needs friends and detractors because without them, the inspiration will be limited.

Great people like Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Muhammad Ali, Issace Newton, Jesus Christ, Albert Einstein, Malala Yousafzai, Mahatma Gandhi, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Nelson Mandela, Margaret Thatcher, Martin Luther King, Abraham Lincoln, Socrates, Winston Churchill, Henry Ford, Thomas Jefferson, Plato, Alexander the Great, Charles Darwin, Julius Caesar, Mother Theresa, Aristotle, Bill Gate, Steve Jobs, Harriet Tubman, Florence Nightingale, Heln Keller, Mark Twain, Frederick Douglas. Rosa Parks, Ohimai Omaize, Chika Ibejiuba, Eric Elezuo, Chisom Jessy Ukazu, Obioma Ajawuihe Abdulakeem Sodeeq Sulyman and though not the least, Henry Ukazu, among other great people didn’t become great ordinarily. They all have one thing in common – inventors and sound judgmental discretion.

During their sojourn to greatness, they failed numerous times and had many challenges. Their shortcomings simply verify their strength and focus.

In conclusion, if you want to be celebrated as a great person, it’s imperative you read up the biography of great people and decide to do the work little by little. Remember, if you can’t do big things, do little things in big ways.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer Design Your Destiny and Unleash Your Destiny. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.