DesignYourDestiny | Living A Fulfilling Life – By Henry Ukazu

The purpose of life is a life of purpose” – Robin Sharma

One of the best things that can happen to anyone is to live a fulfilling life. A fulfilling life brings joy, satisfaction, and peace of mind. This can only be found in a person who is living a life of purpose.

A Life of purpose is not devoid of riches and wealth. All a rational mind needs to live a fulfilling life is to know the right people who need their services, and how. The question now becomes; how does one live a fulfilling life?

A fulfilling life is a life of purpose as posited by Robin Sharma. This is because there will be lots of distractions and pains along the way.

Living a life of purpose is compared to a teenager whose parents are very wealthy or who has a very rich academic background saying he or she is interested in marrying someone from a less privileged background or he or she prefers being a mechanic, athlete, or even disc jockey which does not require formal education, just skill.

Ordinarily, one will be surprised, but then, it is the child who knows what he or she feels. The moral of the message here is that the teenage child is more concerned about being happy than attracting wealth. It’s instructive to note that you can make money or be rich without liking what you do, but you can’t become wealthy by not loving what you do. This simply because it will be hard for anyone to invest huge time and resources, he is not passionate about.

A fulfilling life is centered on a life of purpose. A life of purpose is one of the best things that can happen to anyone. What does it therefore, mean to live a life of purpose? Living a life purpose means doing what truly matters to you in alignment with your values and beliefs. The combination of values, strength, passion, and service will give you purpose which will ultimately give you fulfillment.

When you are passionate about a cause or have a vision, many people will doubt you, some might even laugh at you, but if you are steadfast and believe in your calling, the universe will conspire to work in your favor.

One of the major causes of depression and suicide on earth is simply because many people are not happy with their life. This lack of happiness can be because of lack of family love, marrying the wrong partner, studying a course you don’t like, working in a company or organization you don’t like or experiencing financial stress. The list can be endless.

To curb depression or suicide, living a fulfilling life, which is centered on living a life of purpose, is one of the guaranteed ways to avoid this disaster. This is because when you like yourself, you won’t think of taking your sweet life.

It’s sad to note that due to desperation, many people are focused on making “fast money” which is not processed. This set of people fail to understand that when they exercise a little patience to work on their purpose, the universe will conspire to send the desired people they need to attract wealth and the publicity they need.

In our contemporary society, the reason most people are stuck and struggling where they are is because we live in a materialistic world where attention is given to people with deep pockets while people with deep thoughts are ignored.

Men of purpose are not worried about men of affluence because they know when the man with ideas comes, the man with money will lose their money to gain knowledge and the man with ideas will trade their ideas for money.

In conclusion, living an intentional life of purpose is the surest way of gaining fulfillment.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer Design Your Destiny and Unleash Your Destiny. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

