Ebute Writes Tinubu, Hails Reappointment Of Kyari As NNPCL CEO

Third Republic Senate President, Ameh Ebute, has applauded President Bola Tinubu over the reappointment of Mele Kyari as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Senator Ebute, in a letter to the President, described the reappointment of Kyari as well deserved and a reward for a job well done.

Recall that President Tinubu last month appointed Pius Akinyelure as the new Board Chairman of the NNPCL with effect from December 1, 2023.

This was as he reappointed the incumbent Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mele Kyari, for another term.

In reaction, Senator Ebute thanked President Tinubu for picking Kyari, who he said has displayed unwavering dedication, remarkable competence, and exceptional leadership qualities.

In his previous role as Group Managing Director, he said Kyari demonstrably transformed the NNPC, breathing new life into an organisation that was long plagued by inefficiency, opacity, and mismanagement.

“Mallam Mele Kele Kyari has proven himself to be an exceptional leader and a true patriot. His unwavering dedication to the progress of our nation is evident in the transformative changes he has spearheaded during his tenure,” the letter partly reads.

“As the Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kele Kyari has displayed visionary leadership, a deep understanding of the petroleum industry, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

“Under Mallam Kyari’s stewardship, the NNPC has undergone a paradigm shift. Transparency and accountability have become the cornerstones of the organization’s operations.

“The publication of audited financial statements, the establishment of a robust whistleblower policy, and the implementation of a comprehensive corporate governance framework stand testament to his unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and responsible resource management.

“One of Mallam Mele Kele Kyari’s greatest strengths lies in his ability to solve complex problems with innovative solutions. In a time when our nation faces numerous challenges in the petroleum sector, we need a leader who can navigate through the intricate web of issues and provide sustainable solutions.

“Mallam Mele Kele Kyari’s track record speaks for itself, as he has consistently demonstrated his ability to tackle obstacles head-on and deliver results that benefit the Nigerian people.

“Furthermore, Mallam Mele Kele Kyari has shown himself to be a unifying force within the NNPCL and the broader petroleum industry. He recognizes the importance of collaboration and stakeholder engagement, fostering an environment of trust, transparency, and inclusivity.

“By bridging the gap between various stakeholders, Mallam Mele Kele Kyari has promoted harmony, enabling a more efficient and effective operation within the NNPCL.

“Mallam Kyari’s financial acumen and strategic foresight have yielded remarkable results. He has streamlined operations, reduced costs, and significantly improved the NNPC’s financial performance. This has allowed the organization to invest in critical infrastructure projects, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to the national economy.

“Beyond his technical expertise, Mallam Kyari possesses a rare quality: the ability to unite and inspire. In a nation often divided by regional and ethnic differences, he has emerged as a unifying figure, working tirelessly to bridge divides and promote national unity.”

Ebute, therefore, expressed confidence that Kyari’s re-appointment will not only ensure continuity but also provide the stability and expertise necessary to address the challenges that lie ahead.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.