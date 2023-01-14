Connect with us

Elections: Obi, Yakubu, Kwankwaso to Speak at Chatham House Next Week

Published

As Nigerians gear up for the elections, three of the main actors, Labour Party (LP) flagbearer Peter Obi; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) torchbearer Rabiu Kwankwaso will be guests at a series of Chatham House research events.

According to a calendar of events on the organisation’s website, Obi will speak Monday on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 elections: a vision for policy change and institutional reforms’.

The former governor of Anambra State will speak on his vision for policy and governance reforms in Nigeria including the priorities for tackling deep-rooted insecurity and corruption, and measures to promote social and political mobility for Nigerian citizens.

On his part, the INEC boss will next take the stage on Tuesday where he is expected to discuss Nigeria’s preparations and priorities for ensuring electoral integrity and inclusivity.

He will also touch on the key challenges and plans for the conduct of the elections including security and the use of new technological systems.

Kwankwaso, the former Kano governor will be featured on Wednesday, and will round off the discourse on Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments.

The leader of NNPP will discuss his policy ideas for improving systems and services in the country with a particular focus on the education sector and the wider priorities for ensuring secure and inclusive service delivery.

However, there is no indication that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is scheduled to speak at Chatham.

The Director of the Africa Programme at Chatham House, Alex Vines, at a similar event last month, had noted that Atiku, like Kwankwaso and Obi, would also be invited to share their vision for renewing hope in Nigeria.

Earlier, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu addressed the British Royal Institute on matters relating to the 2023 general elections.

The independent policy institute headquartered in London is aimed at providing commentary on world events and proffering solutions to global challenges.

