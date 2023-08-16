England Beat Australia 3-1 To Reach Women’s World Cup Final

England will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup after defeating co-hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday in front of more than 75,000 people in Sydney.

England took the lead in the first half through Ella Toone, only for Sam Kerr to equalise just after the hour, before Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo scored to put England into the final.

